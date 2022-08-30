Yungblud Shares The Cure-Sampling New Single ‘Tissues’

Yungblud – Photo: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

Yungblud has shared his new single “Tissues,” which samples The Cure’s classic track, “Close To Me.”

The track is the latest to be taken from the British rock star’s upcoming self-titled third album, which will arrive on Friday (September 2) via Locomotion Recordings/Polydor Records.

“I don’t want you to hide your issues,” Yungblud sings on the new track. “Blow them into your tissues, give them to me/C’mon give it to, give them to me.”

YUNGBLUD - Tissues (Official Visualiser)

To mark the new release, the star sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to discuss the new track. The inspiration to sample The Cure came to the musician when he heard “Close To Me” at the end of a studio session and told his producer they should sample it. “I was like, ‘If I can somehow convince Robert Smith to allow me to do this, I don’t care. Like, I’ve won,’” he recalled. “It was beautiful. I just wanted to make, on this record, music that me and my mates want to listen to. That was the formula. And obviously, we grew up with this song.”

Yungblud continued to explain how he had gotten the approval of The Cure’s Robert Smith for the sample, noting they had originally met at the NME Awards in 2019. “Then I got his email through some connection, and then I emailed and was like, ‘Hello Robert Smith of the Cure… ‘Close To Me’ — probably the most iconic British beat of all time. May I use it in the song?’” he said.

“And I was like ‘I don’t know what I’m gonna do if he says no.’ But he got back in a couple days. He types in all caps, Robert. He was like, ‘HELLO DOM, YOU CAN USE IT ALL GOOD HERE, LOVE ROBERT.’ Called my boys up and was like, ‘I’ve sampled ‘Close To Me’ they’ve let me use it.’”

Meanwhile, Yungblud will head out on a new world tour next year, including a run of headline arena dates across the UK in February 2023. The star will appear at seven arenas across the country, concluding with a date at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

