Yungblud Releases New Album, Shares Video For ‘Tissues’

YUNGBLUD, ‘Tissues’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Geffen Records

YUNGBLUD has released his highly anticipated self-titled third studio album via Locomotion and Geffen Records.

This full-length release marks an exciting new era for the artist, which features previously released fan-favorites “The Funeral,” “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,” and “Memories Feat. Willow,” which surpassed one million streams within its first week. The album has already received an outstanding reception from critics across the globe and comes with the official music video for his latest single, “Tissues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

YUNGBLUD - Tissues (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Speaking on the “Tissues” video, which was shot in London and directed by Charlie Sarsfield, YUNGBLUD says: “This is a new era for YUNGBLUD, I wanted to dance, I wanted to move, and I wanted to really personify in the video what this song means. It’s happiness and it’s euphoria and it’s letting the f__k go.” The infectious new track features a sample of The Cure’s “Close To Me,” which was personally approved by the band’s lead singer Robert Smith.

Starting today, YUNGBLUD embarks on his whirlwind five-day in-store tour playing nine cities across North America to celebrate the release of his latest body of work and to support local retailers. On September 8, YUNGBLUD is set to takeover three of Sunset Blvd’s most iconic venues—The Roxy, Whiskey a Go-Go, and The Viper Room on the legendary Sunset Strip in Los Angeles for an exciting first of its kind live-streamed concert.

Fearlessly advocating for the weirdos, freaks, and the marginalized in the world, YUNGBLUD has amassed legions of dedicated fans from all over the world from the ground up. These devotees flock to his sold-out shows each night and scream every word to his songs as if their lives depend on it. With co-signs from rock legends such as Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Jones, and Dave Grohl, YUNGBLUD’S trajectory is looking brighter and more exciting than ever.

Buy or stream YUNGBLUD.