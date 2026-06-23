25 Years Later, Reba McEntire Revisits Broadway Run

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Reba McEntire has released two never-before-heard songs from her Broadway run in Annie Get Your Gun. The tracks, “You Can’t Get A Man With A Gun” and “I Got Lost In His Arms,” arrive as part of Reba McEntire: Songs from Annie Get Your Gun, released via MCA on June 22, 2026, 25 years after McEntire took her final bow in the Irving Berlin musical.

McEntire played Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun in 2001, marking her first and only Broadway appearance in New York City. She replaced Bernadette Peters for a five-month run that drew strong notices from theater critics, including The New York Times, which called her performance one of the season’s best in a musical comedy. Playbill also praised McEntire during the run, describing her as a “New Force of Nature” on Broadway.

You Can’t Get A Man With A Gun

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

The release is part of McEntire’s 50-year career celebration, which includes a monthly series of music capsules pairing newly recorded songs with thematically selected catalog tracks. Last month, she released Hurt Like That – EP through MCA. Each capsule is also accompanied by a tailored playlist built around moments, milestones, and songs from McEntire’s career, including the newly launched “The Rise Of Reba” playlist.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member was also selected for the National Recording Registry’s class of 2026 for Rumor Has It. McEntire’s career includes 35 No. 1 singles, more than 58 million albums sold worldwide, and 60 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. In television, she starred in Reba for six seasons and appears in Happy’s Place, which has been renewed for a third season.

Listen to Reba McEntire: Songs from Annie Get Your Gun here.