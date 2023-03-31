‘Patsy Cline Showcase’: A Country Queen’s Belated Album Chart Debut
‘Patsy Cline Showcase’ featured her hits ‘I Fall To Pieces’ and ‘Crazy’ as well as covers of Bob Wills and Cole Porter.
Country queen Patsy Cline missed the US album chart with her first, self-titled 1957 release, even though it contained her No.2 country hit of that year, “Walkin’ After Midnight.” Despite some EP releases and then the resumption of her hit career in 1961, she didn’t release a second album until towards the end of that year. Then on March 31, 1962, that disc, Patsy Cline Showcase, finally gave her a presence on the album chart.
These were the days when Billboard published a country singles countdown, but not yet an album equivalent. That didn’t begin until 1964. At this time, the magazine had a Top 150 “Monaural LPs” listing (the predominant format of the day) and a Top 50 “Stereo LPs” chart to one side. The Decca release Patsy Cline Showcase entered the mono version at No.144.
The album was an attractive proposition for Patsy’s fans, as it included both of her now-classic hits of that year, “I Fall To Pieces” and “Crazy.” For newcomers, a re-recorded version of the hit from four years earlier, Walkin’ After Midnight,” was also featured. So was “Have You Ever Been Lonely?” and versions of Bob Wills’ “San Antonio Rose” and even Cole Porter’s “True Love.”
Patsy’s Elvis connections
Background vocals throughout the LP were provided by the Jordanaires, the celebrated singing group from Springfield, Missouri who had, by then, been Elvis Presley’s backup singers for six years. A further connection with the King was added by the presence in the sessions of Presley’s piano player, Floyd Cramer.
Listen to the best of Patsy Cline on Apple Music and Spotify.
The Showcase album went on to peak at No.73 in a total of 21 weeks on the American chart. But sadly, that wasn’t until her death in March 1963 had prompted a reissue with a new cover. Instead of its original sleeve, seen in our main photo, it now had the red background with Cline more prominently pictured in the foreground.
Buy or stream Patsy Cline Showcase.
Gordonj Williams
April 10, 2015 at 3:15 pm
In 1962, I was working in the cage at the Mint Casino on Fremont street, and I remember Patsy Cline performing in the lounge. What a wonderful voice.
pausextudusm
April 12, 2015 at 3:36 pm
That’s amazing, Gordon. Thanks for sharing, and hope you enjoyed the story.
david mcnier
April 10, 2015 at 3:16 pm
i grew up on country m. patsy clinc was and still is one of my faverite artists.
Lawrence Gabriel
June 2, 2015 at 5:39 am
i,ve loved patsy,s music since i was a small child, i,m as old as her daughter and i would always play records in our attic. and alot were patsy with the decca label. and till this day i still listen to her wonderful voice
Steve winget
March 31, 2016 at 6:23 pm
she always makes me cryyy