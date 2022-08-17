The Band And Bob Dylan, Circa 1971, Captured By Photographer Ernst Haas

Photo: Ernst Haas, Courtesy of Iconoclast

In 1971, The Band were at the top of their game. And this was the year that saw the group record their powerful live album, Rock of Ages. Released the following year, the live shows that make up the album were recorded in New York City in the final week of the year. Joining the group on stage was Bob Dylan, whose deep connection with the group hardly needs to be recounted. Pioneering color photographer Ernst Haas was present throughout the group’s New York City shows, and his work was included in both the original LP and the 2013 release Live at the Academy of Music 1971. But plenty of shots still haven’t been seen. We are proud to present those unseen photographs below.

Haas’ photos are incredible documents of a special moment in the group’s trajectory. That should be no surprise. As Robbie Robertson puts it, “Bob Cato, The Band’s long standing album designer brought Ernst Haas to my attention. He spoke of Ernst as having a special gift with his use of color. He was the first single-artist show of color photography at New York’s Museum Of Modern Art. It would be unusual for Ernst to photograph a live concert but he agreed to shoot the Rock Of Ages shows. His pictures have depth and vibrate to the music and off the page. We were grateful and honored that Ernst Haas helped capture this event for The Band.” Alex and Victoria Haas of The Ernst Haas Estate added, “We are thrilled about the rediscovery of these iconic photographs and are excited to share them with the world.”

