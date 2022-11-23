The Best Classical Music Gifts This Christmas
Are you wondering what to buy the classical music lover in your life this Christmas? Choose the best classical music Christmas gifts here!
Are you wondering what to buy the classical music lover in your life this Christmas? Have you had enough of Christmas shopping already (bah humbug!) and eaten too many mince pies? Don’t worry – help is at hand. Our classical music gift guide features some of the best releases this year from artists, including Andrea Bocelli, Max Richter, Lang Lang, Víkingur Ólafsson, David Garrett, and more. We’ve chosen a selection of classical and contemporary masterpieces, music for stage and screen, and Christmas songs that every classical music fan would love Santa to bring this Christmas.
Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli – A Family Christmas
On A Family Christmas, the internationally renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli has teamed up with his 24-year-old son Matteo Bocelli and his 10-year-old daughter Virginia Bocelli for their very first album together. Each of the three Bocelli performers gets a chance to shine on A Family Christmas with solo tracks, duets, and trios.
Georg Solti – One Ring To Rule Them All — Solti Ring 2022
To commemorate 25 years since the death of Sir Georg Solti, a remastered version of his Ring Cycle has been released in four installments. It’s a stellar gift for any classical music fan in your life.
Lang Lang – The Disney Book
The most unforgettable songs from Disney’s iconic films have been reimagined by acclaimed pianist Lang Lang on The Disney Book. This great gift for the Disney fan in your life includes collaborations with Andrea Bocelli, Sebastián Yatra, and Jon Batiste, performing hits from Snow White, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, Pinocchio, and many more.
Víkingur Ólafsson – From Afar
Celebrated for his innovative programming and award-winning recordings, Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson is offering a window into his musical life story with his stirring new album, From Afar.
Mychael Danna – Where The Crawdads Sing
Featuring the single “Carolina” by Taylor Swift, this film soundtrack is composed by Academy-Award-winning film composer, Mychael Danna, recognized for his evocative blending of non-western traditions with orchestral and electronic music.
David Garrett – Iconic Fan Box
Inspired by the legendary violinists whose dazzling showpieces and heart-melting melodies David Garrett fell in love with as a child, Iconic includes more than twenty tracks including brilliant showpieces, soulful melodies, and duets with Andrea Bocelli, Itzhak Perlman, Till Bronner, and Cocomi.
Hilary Hahn – Eclipse
The new album from the three-time Grammy Award-winning violinist Hilary Hahn is an excellent gift for any classical fan in your life. Her most personal album to date, the project was recorded immediately after lockdown.
Sheku Kanneh-Mason – Song Signed Limited Colour 12″ 2LP
Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s celebrated Song is available in a signed limited-color edition, making it a perfect gift for the classical vinyl collector in your life.
Max Richter – The New Four Seasons – Vivaldi Recomposed LP
When Max Richter’s Recomposed first exploded into our collective ears almost a decade ago, the effect for so many people was total. It’s a seminal effort in the neoclassical movement, and a great gift for any vinyl fan in your life.
Vladimir Ashkenazy – The Complete Solo Recordings
Decca has collected the Complete Solo Piano Recordings of Vladimir Ashkenazy in one edition for the very first time. This collection includes an incredible 85 albums. This new 89CD + 1BD-A edition was released to mark his 85th birthday.
Vangelis – Juno To Jupiter Signed Boxset
This signed boxset from the late Vangelis is an excellent gift for any classical fan in your life. It includes the aforementioned hand-signed lenticular bookmark (including a symbol that Vangelis has only ever used privately before), a 172-page hardback book (released for the first time), a poster, and more.