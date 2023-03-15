Adekunle Gold Signs With Def Jam, Shares ‘Party No Dey Stop’

Adekunle Gold and Zinoleesky - Photo: Ruby Okoro (Courtesy of Orienteer)

Adekunle Gold, the Nigerian born and bred singer-songwriter and international Afropop sensation, has made his official debut via Def Jam Recordings with the release of “Party No Dey Stop” featuring Zinoleesky. The track arrives with an accompanying video.

The new song is a future club hit about the resilience and rise of Adekunle and Zinoleesky in the music industry. The vibrant and fast paced song matches the energy of the culturally rich and buzzing Agege neighborhood in Lagos where AG and Zinoleesky grew up. The two artists are celebrating their wins as said best in the tune: “When we pop, Yeah we up, Plenty spending, Like it’s nothing.”

The release of “Party No Dey Stop” marks the beginning of a year-long campaign for Adekunle, whose hotly anticipated fifth studio album is due for release this summer. After hitting the summer festivals here and abroad, his four-month world tour will kick off in North America in September, and carry on across the UK, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America, and the Caribbean through 2024.

In support of Catch Me If You Can, Adekunle played over 45 advance sold-out shows in 2022–with 19 dates in the U.S. and Canada including New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto–plus London, Paris, Adelaide, Amsterdam, Stockholm, and more. Along the way, he stunned NPR Music listeners with his Tiny Desk Performance, as he offered breathtaking live versions of some of his best loved hit records.

Catch Me If You Can (released through Afro Urban Records via Platoon) spun off feature collaborations with top-tier talent including Ty Dolla $ign, Stefflon Don, Fatoumata Diawara, and Fousheé; and hit singles starting with the summer anthem “5 Star,” “It Is What It Is,” “Sinner” featuring Lucky Daye, “High” featuring Davido, and “Mercy.” Catch Me If You Can has garnered over a half-billion global streams since its release one year ago.

