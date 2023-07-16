Adekunle Gold Announces ‘Tequila Ever After,’ Shares ‘Ogaranya’

Adekunle Gold - Photo: Courtesy of Orienteer

Adekunle Gold has announced his debut for Def Jam Recordings, Tequila Ever After, which is set to arrive later this month on July 27.

To coincide with the announcement, he is also sharing his new single “Ogaranya” along with a music video directed by Director K with PriorGold Pictures. The 18-track album features production from frequent collaborator Kel-P, Nigerian singer Zinoleesky, and just earlier this week Gold also teased a collaboration with Texas superstar Khalid.

Adekunle Gold - Ogaranya (Official Music Video)

Tequila Ever After is a love letter to the sounds of Africa that have recently taken the world by storm. It is also a showcase for Gold’s growth and experience as the singer notes he has developed as an artist and human in the last few years since his last release.

Speaking to that evolution, he shares “I’m not the Adekunle Gold who released my first album in 2016. I have a lot more confidence now.” Integrating the South African genre of Amapiano, classic R&B, and a complex mix of Nigerian and American rhythms, Gold cements himself as one of Africa’s most essential contemporary musicians.

The album announcement and new single come on the heels of Gold’s recent announcement of his North American tour, which launches this September. This 17-date tour kicks off on Friday, September 22 at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas, and includes stops in Atlanta, GA, Brooklyn, NY, Chicago, IL, Las Vegas, NV, Los Angeles, CA, Montreal, QC and more. Produced by Live Nation and Duke Concept, tickets are now available.

Pre-order Tequila Ever After.

Tequila Ever After 2023 Tour Dates:

9/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

9/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

9/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

9/27 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

9/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

9/30 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum

10/1 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/3 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/6 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

10/7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/9 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

10/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/22 – Edmonton, ALB @ MIDWAY