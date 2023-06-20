Adekunle Gold Announces The ‘Tequila Ever After Tour,’ Album Of The Same Name

Adekunle Gold - Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation

Adekunle Gold has announced the title of his upcoming debut album and North American tour, Tequila Ever After.

This 17-date tour kicks off on Friday, September 22nd at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas, and includes stops in Atlanta, GA, Brooklyn, NY, Chicago, IL, Las Vegas, NV, Los Angeles, CA, Montreal, QC, and more. Produced by Live Nation and Duke Concept, tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, June 21 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time in each market.

This tour will celebrate the release of the Nigerian star’s forthcoming album Tequila Ever After, which is set for release this summer as his debut full length for Def Jam. Last month, Adekunle Gold shared a three-song bundle, Tio Tequila, as a precursor to his forthcoming album.

Seamlessly blending genres, the Afropop artist enlisted the legendary Nigerian producer Kel-P, weaving in elements of Afrobeats, R&B, and Amapiano to bolster his signature sound for Tio Tequila. The bundle features his recent hit “Party No Dey Stop” featuring Zinoleesky, along with “Do You Mind,” a sexy, summer anthem, and “Omo Eko” which serves as a tribute to his hometown of Lagos (Eko).

Visit Adekunle Gold’s official website for ticket packages and more information.

Tequila Ever After 2023 Tour Dates:

9/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

9/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

9/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

9/27 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

9/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

9/30 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum

10/1 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/3 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/6 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

10/7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/9 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

10/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/22 – Edmonton, ALB @ MIDWAY