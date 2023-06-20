Aerosmith’s Career-Spanning ‘Greatest Hits’ Collection Due Out In August

Aerosmith 'Greatest Hits' cover artwork courtesy of UMe/Capitol Records.

Celebrating five decades of definitive anthems and some of the most recognizable rock’ n’ roll hits of all-time, multiple Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified Boston rock legends Aerosmith announce the release of the ultimate career-spanning Greatest Hits collection via UMe/Capitol on August 18.

Featuring 44 handpicked tracks in the deluxe editions with packaging curated by Aerosmith, the set is now available for pre-order, along with a brand new merch collection. Greatest Hits will be available in numerous different formats including standard CD and LP editions, plus also as a 3CD expanded edition (featuring 44 tracks) and in 2LP and 4LP deluxe editions.

For the first time, the Super Deluxe Edition of Greatest Hits assembles a blockbuster tracklisting of 44 songs, representing each era of Aerosmith’s illustrious history. Pressed on 180g custom color vinyl, it takes in the band’s five decades in all its raw and powerful rock n’ roll splendor. From the 70’s era, Top 10 hits “Dream On” and “Walk This Way” plus a blistering version of “Toys In The Attic,” to Tom Hamilton’s signature bass line and Joe Perry’s iconic talk box intro into “Sweet Emotion,” and on to their domination of 90s rock radio with “Crazy,” “Cryin’,” and “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” the collection is sure to please both die-hard fans and casual listeners alike.

Sweet Emotion

A true collector’s item, the Super Deluxe Edition is presented in premium book-style sleeves, includes four black-and-white lithographs and boasts stunning live photography as well as iconic and rarely seen photos of the band chronicling their ascent from a local Boston band to the global megastars of today.

The news of the imminent Greatest Hits comes after Aerosmith announced their “Peace Out” Farewell Tour with special guest The Black Crowes. Every night, the band will honor the five decades of their groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.

Pre-order Greatest Hits.

AEROSMITH: “PEACE OUT” 2023 NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Sat Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Wed Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mon Sep 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sun Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Wed Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Oct 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sun Oct 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena

Sat Nov 04 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Nov 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Thu Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sat Nov 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Thu Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sun Dec 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Dec 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Jan 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Sun Jan 07 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Wed Jan 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Jan 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Tue Jan 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Fri Jan 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jan 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Fri Jan 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre