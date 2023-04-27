Brazilian Superstar Singer Anitta Officially Signs With Republic Records

Anitta - Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Brazilian singer, songwriter, and superstar Anitta has taken a new step in her career today after officially signing with Republic Records in partnership with Universal Music Latin Entertainment. The signing follows a huge year for Anitta and her 2022 album Versions of Me, which culminated with a Best New Artist nomination at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Anitta shared her feelings about the signing, saying, “After being in this business for many years, I wanted to find partners that work like a family. After meeting with Monte, Wendy, their team at Republic, and Jesus Lopez I was blown away. Their passion, innovation, creativity, and vision is incredible. I not only felt so connected to them as an artist, but also on a human level. I knew immediately, I was home.”

Brandon Silverstein, S10 Entertainment Founder/CEO and Manager to Anitta said, “Monte, Wendy, Jesus and the entire Republic, UMLE, and worldwide UMG team had such an immediate and strong bond with Anitta, it was clear they understood her vision, and wanted to help her execute on a global scale. I look forward to the future and can’t wait for Anitta’s next chapter.”

Republic Records co-president Wendy Goldstein added, “We’ve all admired Anitta from afar for a long time. She has catalyzed the explosion of Latin music as one of its most important artists. She’s kept Brazil close to her heart at all times and given her country an incredible voice in the global arena. What she’s doing now musically is nothing short of mind-blowing, and we can’t wait to release it.”

In his own statement, Universal Music Latin America and Iberian Peninsula Chairman & CEO Jesús López said, “Everyone in this team led by Anitta, with S10, Republic, and UMLE, have a clear goal: to write a new successful chapter of Latin music worldwide. Anitta has all the artistic and human qualities to be the most successful Brazilian artist in the world. We feel very grateful for this opportunity, thank you Anitta for placing your trust in us.”

