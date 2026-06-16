Hear Asha Banks’ New Single ‘Come Down’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Asha Banks has released her new single “Come Down,” out now via Island Records. The song is featured in Prime Video’s upcoming film Your Fault: London, which arrives June 17 in more than 240 countries and territories.

Banks also stars in Your Fault: London alongside Matthew Broome, whose credits include My Fault: London and The Buccaneers. The new film follows the aforementioned My Fault: London, which also featured Banks’ song “Feel the Rush.” A live performance video for “Come Down” has also been released alongside the single.

Asha Banks - Come Down (Live from goodnoise)

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“Come Down” was written by Banks with Josh Bruce Williams, Carrie K, and Annika Bennett. In a statement, Banks said the song was written from her own perspective before she realized how closely it connected to Noah and Nick, the characters at the center of the film. “It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written, and I can’t wait to see how fans of both my music and the film react,” she said.

The release follows Banks’ May single “Too Busy Missing You,” which is featured on the soundtrack for Prime Video’s Off Campus. Earlier in 2026, she released the collaborative EP Everything Is About You with Novo Amor and Lowswimmer. In 2025, she shared the EPs Untie My Tongue and How Real Was It?, and opened for Noah Kahan at BST Hyde Park. She has also appeared in Netflix’s A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and signed to Island Records that same year.

Listen to “Come Down” here.