Ashley Kutcher Returns With New Single ‘Everyone And No One’

Ashley Kutcher - Photo: Roie Karni

Ashley Kutcher has returned with a powerful new single “Everyone and No One.” The song is out now via Darkroom/Interscope Records.

Lilting and emotive, the understated ballad embodies all the emotions that come with figuring out where you stand in a relationship. The new single marks Ashley Kutcher’s first release since dropping her highly anticipated project Survive My Own Mind in late 2022.

Ashley Kutcher - Everyone and No One (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“When the wedding invite comes will I still be your plus one? Would you pull me to the center for that slow song?” Kutcher gently sings over a bittersweet piano arrangement, later adding: “Am I the one you want, when everyone and no one is watching?” Balancing the rush of new romance with pangs of uncertainty is a difficult task, but Kutcher pulls it off effortlessly on the soaring, deeply relatable track.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Relationships are great when private, but not when hidden,” the Baltimore-born newcomer says of the song. “Things may be good behind closed doors, but I want someone who’s also proud to show me off in public. Will you introduce me to your friends, invite me to a family party, talk about me to your mom? Am I the one you want when everyone and no one’s watching?”

“Everyone and No One” is Kutcher’s first release since launching her Survive My Own Mind EP in 2022, which included the similarly stripped-down single “Love You More”–which has now amassed more than 11 million streams on Spotify alone. The EP also housed the acoustic meditation “Nothing’s All the Time,” as well as the infectious “Emotionless.”

Last winter, Kutcher performed her first-ever headlining shows to sold out crowds in Los Angeles and New York City. With its stirring lyrics and heartfelt vocals, “Everyone and No One” showcases how far she has come and hints that she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Buy or stream “Everyone and No One.”