Beastie Boys Exhibit Charting Hip-Hop Group’s Story To Open In LA

Beastie Boys – Photo: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

A new exhibition about Beastie Boys, featuring archival items and memorabilia, is set to open in Los Angeles next month.

Exhibit will be presented in partnership with Goldenvoice and will be held at the Beyond The Streets gallery in LA on December 10. It will be free to the public and will remain open through January 23.

The new display will feature items from the personal collections of members Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond, plus original handwritten lyrics, outfits worn by the trio in their videos, instruments, vintage merch, and a handwritten note that Madonna wrote to them while they were on tour together. Many of the items on show will be previously unseen by the public.

“Not only are we honored to be a part of Beyond the Streets, we’re happy that someone besides us appreciates all the weird shit we’ve collected and made music on for the past forty years that will be on display,” Horovitz said.

Beyond The Streets founder Roger Gatsman said the exhibition was inspired by photos in the 2018 book Beastie Boys Book, which shared the history of the group. “Beastie Boys were a part of so many people’s lives,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“It was hard to be anywhere in the ’80s through the early 2000s without seeing, hearing or having something to do with Beastie Boys. We’re excited to tell their story in an authentic, real way that the fans can relate to.”

Exclusive new merchandise will also go on sale as part of the exhibit, including zines, collectives, and apparel. Tickets for Exhibit are available now and can be purchased here.

In August, Beastie Boys teamed up with toy designers Super7 for a run of “Sabotage”-inspired action figures. The toys saw Ad-Rock, MCA, and Mike D dressed as their alter-egos from the hit Spike Jonze-directed 1994 music video. Earlier in the summer, the group was honored with a street name being dedicated to them in New York.

Shop the best of The Beastie Boys’ discography on vinyl and more.