Becky Hill Returns To Ibiza Rocks For Summer 2023 Residency

Becky Hill - Photo: Luke Brennan/Getty Images

Iconic poolside paradise Ibiza Rocks is once again inspiring and igniting Ibiza’s music scene by bringing a diverse mix of the freshest and finest music talent to its all new stage. This summer, the newly remodeled venue will see next level production, a bigger dancefloor and a second spectacular pool space, as Ibiza Rocks brings together a multitude of different artists, genres, sub cultures and communities at the undisputed Home of the Pool Party in Ibiza.

This summer, Ibiza Rocks welcomes the return of huge headline residencies from Becky Hill, Craig David, Joel Corry, Nathan Dawe and Tom Zanetti, plus weekly club brand favourites Applebum and Ibiza Anthems. With the fan favorites firmly nailed, Ibiza Rocks is excited to also be announcing a second round of brand new residencies later this month.

Guests will get a true taste of what’s to come this summer at the two opening party weekends featuring six different pool parties with an all-star Rocks’ residents line up. On May 12 – 14 May, Nathan Dawe (12), Joel Corry (13) and Becky Hill (14) will mark the official start of summer before handing the reins to fellow headliners Ardee (19), Craig David (20) and another very special guest (21) for the opening party finale weekend on May 19– 21.

For the weekly line up every Monday from June 5 until July 31, Ibiza’s biggest genre-crossing pool party is back, as Nathan Dawe returns for a third consecutive summer of pool parties at Ibiza Rocks. From filming music videos (21 reasons) to leaking his new singles (Sweet Lies), Nathan always brings more than just a party – expect special guests, amazing production and a setlist packed with RnB, house, rap, drum & bass and more.

Tuesdays will celebrate The Sound of Ibiza Rocks including huge 9-week residencies from both Craig David and Becky Hill. Craig David presents TS5 returns this summer on Tuesdays from August 1 until September 26, igniting the dancefloor with the best garage and house tunes and featuring a huge cast of names on the lineup.

After an incredible debut season of ‘YOU/ ME/US’ last summer, BRIT-award winner and dance music powerhouse Becky Hill returns to The Home of the Pool Party for an extended 9-week residency, on Tuesdays from May 30 until July 25. ‘YOU/ ME/ US’ is a vision of what a rave should look like, a 7 hour day-to-night pool party embracing what dance music and club culture represents. Curated with inclusivity and diversity at its heart, a fun and safe space for all to enjoy – no matter their gender, sexuality or race.

Taking centre stage on Wednesdays is multi-platinum-selling, multi BRIT nominated DJ/Producer Joel Corry. Following an incredible 2022 which saw Joel play more than 60 shows over the summer, including 18 at Ibiza Rocks, Joel will bring his infectious sound poolside with a mix of his chart-topping hits, old school anthems and underground ID’s, for a 17-week headline residency, every Wednesday from June 7 to September 27 at Ibiza Rocks.

The Leeds party-starter, Tom Zanetti, returns to Ibiza Rocks for 3 consecutive Wednesdays at the end of May after two huge sold out pool parties at Ibiza Rocks last summer.

IBIZA ROCKS 2023 LINE UP:

MONDAYS:

NATHAN DAWE: June 5 to July 31

TUESDAYS:

BECKY HILL: May 30 to July 25

CRAIG DAVID

August 1 to September 26

WEDNESDAYS:

TOM ZANETTI: May 17 to May 31

JOEL CORRY

June 7 to September 27

THURSDAYS:

TBA

FRIDAYS:

IBIZA ANTHEMS (with SWITCH DISCO): April 28 to September 29

SATURDAYS:

APPLEBUM: April 28 to September 23

SUNDAYS:

TBA.

Listen to the best of Becky Hill on Apple Music and Spotify.