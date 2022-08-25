Butcher Brown Returns With New Single ‘777’

Butcher Brown - Photo: Danielle Barbieri (Photo: Courtesy of Orienteer)

Ahead of their upcoming performance at Afropunk Fest in Brooklyn next month, Richmond-based five-piece collective Butcher Brown has shared a new song and an official performance video, “777.”

The track is the latest offering from Butcher Brown Presents Triple Trey featuring Tennishu and R4ND4ZZO BIGB4ND, their forthcoming big band album out September 16 via Concord Jazz. The new track comprises a sweeping jazz arrangement infused with hip-hop percussion over which Marcus “Tennishu” Tenney glides with an uplifting verse while the video sees an intimate live rendition by the full band and their supporting jazz orchestra.

Butcher Brown - 777 (Official Performance Video)

“777” follows the previously released singles “Unbelievable” and “Liquid Light,” which arrived alongside an animated video and standalone track “BLACK MAN,” featuring fellow Richmond rapper and songwriter Michael Millions, which XXL included in their Best New Hip Hop Songs of the Week list.

The new album was originally written and produced by the band’s MC and multi-instrumentalist Tennishu as a hip-hop album, but has since evolved into Butcher Brown’s own eclectic ode to big band jazz, their first foray into this format. Butcher Brown Presents Triple Trey is both trail-blazing in its approach to classic jazz, bringing the band and the R4ND4ZZO BIGB4ND to lay down a collage of jazz suites for a hip-hop album, and simultaneously mashing together elements of the soul, funk, and rock influences that has formed the band’s musical identity.

The band is fresh off of a collaborative set with Pink Siifu at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago earlier this summer and the sold out Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley. Next month, they will perform at Afropunk Fest in Brooklyn in addition to the DC Jazz Fest in Washington D.C., the Monterey Jazz Festival in California, and their album release party in Charlottesville.

Vinyl of the new project will be available on November 11 in standard black and “Opaque Blue” as a limited pressing of 2000 for independent retailers. The 12” Vinyl includes a 7” with two bonus tracks–“Guitarmy” and “Peace.” The album’s cover art was created by famed designer Lou Beach (designer of Weather Report’s 1977 classic, Heavy Weather, and Butcher Brown’s most recent album #KingButch).

Pre-order Butcher Brown Presents Triple Trey.