Carly Pearce Taps Chris Stapleton For ‘We Don’t Fight Anymore’

Carly Pearce definitively steps into the next chapter of her musical journey with the release of “We Don’t Fight Anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton.

Now available everywhere via Big Machine Records, the stirring new single is a true showcase of her songwriting capabilities as it explores the complexities of a relationship, brought to life through vivid lyrics and rich vocal deliveries.

Carly Pearce - We Don't Fight Anymore (Lyric Video) ft. Chris Stapleton

“This song embodies a place that I think, if we are honest with ourselves, we’ve all felt at some point in a relationship. The distance that feels heartbreaking, yet you’re also indifferent.” Pearce shared of the track recently. “I’ve always been a writer who never wanted to shy away from the ‘uncomfortable’ moments in all of our lives, and this song feels too important not to share. Having Chris Stapleton join me on this song was a dream come true and he unlocked an element to the story that I didn’t even know it needed.”

In celebration of the launch, Pearce co-hosted SiriusXM’s The Highway from 8:00-9:00A CT today. Fans will also be able to hear “We Don’t Fight Anymore” through new music features across iHeartCountry, Audacy, Beasley Media Group, and Summit Media radio stations.

Written by Pearce alongside frequent collaborator Shane McAnally and Pete Good, “We Don’t Fight Anymore” marks Pearce’s debut as a co-producer as it was produced by McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Pearce. The first new music since her critically-acclaimed third studio album 29: Written In Stone, the single is an authentic display of Pearce’s musical sensibilities as she leans into her sound and cements her place as a transcendent storyteller.

Pearce ushered in the latest chapter of her career with a lauded and enthusiastic performance on the main stage of CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 8—a night 13 years in the making for Pearce, who had played various stages of CMA Fest every year prior. Her first full set on the main stage also included a surprise performance of “I’m Alright” with Jo Dee Messina.

