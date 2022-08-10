The Chemical Brothers Set To Headline Ibiza’s Amnesia Closing Festival

The Chemical Brothers - Photo: Roberto Panucci/Corbis via Getty Images

The Chemical Brothers have been announced as the headliners of the Ibiza club Amnesia’s Closing Festival 2022.

Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons will play an exclusive DJ set at Amnesia on October 15 to bring this year’s season to a close.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This season has been a very special one for Amnesia Ibiza, a summer full of memorable moments and an energy never seen before,” the club said in a statement. “A season like this deserves a spectacular end, so the Amnesia team has set to work to make its last party of the year something out of the ordinary. And who better than The Chemical Brothers to break the mold and give us one of their historic DJ sets?”

As well as The Chemical Brothers, the Amnesia Closing Festival will boast “a line-up with the best artists of the moment” that is set to be announced soon.

“There is no better setting for a Chemical Brothers DJ set than Amnesia, with cutting-edge production, world-class sound system and cauldron-like dancefloor,” the club added. “Get ready for the most explosive and electrifying mix of sounds imaginable.”

Tickets for the Amnesia Closing Festival 2022 are on sale now.

The Chemical Brothers are also set to perform live at the likes of Field Day, Connect Edinburgh and Forwards Bristol this summer.

Earlier this summer, the duo celebrated the 25-year anniversary of their seminal sophomore record Dig Your Own Hole with the release of a special edition of the album featuring five previously unreleased and alternate cuts.

In the 25 years since its release on April 7, 1997, Dig Your Own Hole has become renowned for its all-conquering approach to Britpop. The anniversary release was issued in a three 12” vinyl edition made up of the original album and the five unreleased tracks. Each limited edition vinyl is numbered through 1,997, while CD and digital editions are also available.

Buy or stream Dig Your Own Hole.