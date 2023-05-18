D4VD Returns With New Single ‘Don’t Forget About Me’

d4vd - Photo: Hunter Simmons (Courtesy of The Oriel Co.)

Genre-bending artist d4vd has unveiled new track “Don’t Forget About Me,” the latest and last offering from his upcoming EP before its release. d4vd’s upcoming Petals To Thorns EP is out May 26th via Darkroom/Interscope.

Wounded and pleading, “Don’t Forget About Me” describes in brutal detail the end of a relationship. “I don’t wanna keep crying on your shoulder,” d4vd sings, obsessing over where things went wrong and asking to be remembered—since fading out of memory is too painful. Strings and multi-tracked vocals enrich the otherwise skeletal production, making for a song that’s so vulnerable it’s almost tough to listen to.

d4vd - Don’t Forget About Me [Official Lyric Video]

The track marks the last preview of d4vd’s soon-to-be-released debut EP Petals To Thorns, an introduction and journey into his identity as an artist that’s unable to be boxed into a specific genre.

Petals to Thorns is primed to be a groundbreaking debut that will captivate listeners with its diverse range of genres, from R&B to indie rock, and grunge. The nine-song project features his two chart-climbing singles, RIAA platinum “Romantic Homicide,” a guitar-driven breakup anthem, and RIAA gold “Here With Me,” a slow-building beachy ballad.

The EP also includes his most recent releases, “Worthless,” and “Placebo Effect,” as well as new tracks showcasing d4vd’s innovative sound. The tracks range from fast-paced, reverb-drenched dream pop to slacker rock with elements of R&B and pop-punk in his vocals.

After facing copyright strikes on his gaming YouTube channel, d4vd kickstarted his music career by recording songs inside his sister’s closet via the app BandLab. With gaming culture and anime as some of his biggest influences, d4vd’s sound is a true testament to the DIY spirit of today’s emerging artists.

D4vd’s summer tour dates are in celebration of the upcoming project. His headlining shows earlier this year as part of “The Root Of It All” tour sold out immediately. These new summer dates will revisit major cities including New York and Los Angeles, expanding to larger venues this time around.

Pre-order Petals to Thorns.