Darius Rucker Turns Detective In New ‘Fires Don’t Start Themselves’ Video

Darius Rucker performs on NBC's TODAY Citi Concert Series on September 1. Photo: Nathan Congleton ©NBCUniversal

Darius Rucker has unveiled the official music video for his current single “Fires Don’t Start Themselves.” The clip had its world premiere on CMT and all its platforms, also including CMT Music, the CMT Equal Play channel on Pluto TV, CMT.com, and Paramount billboards in Times Square.

The video has Rucker playing a detective tailing a young couple “whose passionate love is setting their town ablaze, both literally and figuratively.” The song has been much admired by media outlets including Billboard, which noted the country star’s “effective use of the impressive vocal control and power in his lower register.”

“Fires Don’t Start Themselves” will be featured on Rucker’s much-awaited new album Carolyn’s Boy, due on October 6. As he said from the stage of the TODAY Citi Concert Series last Friday (1), referring to the gap since his last album When Was The Last Time: “It’s been six years…we had so much to write about, so I took my time, got with some great guys, got some great songs and I’m really excited for people to hear it.”

After that show, the avid sports fan stopped off in Charlotte to cheer on his beloved USC Gamecocks as the guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay. The game launched his starring role on the show’s new theme song for the season. Rucker also sang the National Anthem and was honorary captain for the USC vs. UNC coin toss. The third year of his Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics line is now available, expanded to select NCAA teams for the first time, as well as new NFL offerings and the first appearance of a full line of MLB apparel.

Rucker’s Starting Fires tour will commence ahead of the album release, and he will also head up the second year of his personally-curated Riverfront Revival Music Festival on October 7-8 in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. His own show will be complemented by sets from the likes of Turnpike Troubadours, Lainey Wilson, and Band of Horses. Limited tickets are still available at RiverfrontRevival.com.

Pre-order Darius Rucker’s Carolyn’s Boy, which is released on October 6.

The full tracklist is:

Beers And Sunshine (Darius Rucker, JT Harding, Josh Osborne, Ross Copperman)

In This Together (Darius Rucker, Derek George, Bobby Hamrick, Joy Williams)

Never Been Over (Darius Rucker, Lee Thomas Miller, John Osborne)

Fires Don’t Start Themselves (Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice, Dan Isbell)

Ol’ Church Hymn featuring Chapel Hart (Darius Rucker, Greylan James, Ben Hayslip, Josh Miller)

7 Days (Darius Rucker, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley, Charles Kelley)

Same Beer Different Problem (Darius Rucker, Tofer Brown, Sarah Buxton, Brad Tursi)

Sara (Darius Rucker, Joel Crouse, Kyle Rife, Ed Sheeran)

Have A Good Time (Darius Rucker, Monty Criswell, Derek George, Bobby Hamrick)

Sure Would Have Loved Her (Darius Rucker, Wyatt Durrette, Levi Lowrey)

Southern Comfort (Chris LaCorte, Matt Rogers, Josh Osborne)

3am In Carolina (Darius Rucker, Ross Copperman, Michael Hardy)

Lift Me Up (Temilade Openiyi, Robyn Fenty, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Goransson)

Stargazing (Darius Rucker, Brinley Addington, Jess Cayne, Matt Morrisey)