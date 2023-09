Demi Lovato Releases New Rock Album ‘Revamped’

Demi Lovato, ‘REVAMPED’ - Photo: Courtesy of Island Records

Demi Lovato has released REVAMPED, a new album featuring rock versions of her hit songs.

The album arrives on the heels of her showstopping performance at the MTV VMAs on Tuesday night, where she performed a rock version medley of her hits—“Heart Attack,” “Sorry Not Sorry,” and “Cool for the Summer.” The performance was met with widespread critical acclaim, with TIME Magazine praising it the night’s best rock performance, saying, “her powerhouse vocals brought down the house down as she infused new energy into her well-known tracks.”

The 10-track album includes the previously released reimagined hits “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version) ft. Slash,” “Heart Attack (Rock Version),” “Cool for the Summer (Rock Version),” and “Confident (Rock Version),” as well as new fan favorites including “Give Your Heart a Break (Rock Version) ft. Bert McCracken,” “Neon Lights (Rock Version) ft. The Maine,” “La La Land (Rock Version) ft. Nita Strauss,” and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

With all new vocals and production, REVAMPED sees Demi reimagine her career-defining songs with a fresh perspective that reflects her current artistic vision. The re-recorded music showcases Demi’s artistic growth and versatility, as she seamlessly evolves her songs from pop to rock while maintaining her signature powerhouse vocals.

Speaking on the album, Demi said, “With REVAMPED, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them. Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it.”

Buy or stream REVAMPED.

REVAMPED Tracklist:

Heart “Attack” (Rock Version)

“Confident” (Rock Version)

“Sorry Not Sorry” ft. SLASH (Rock Version)

“Cool For The Summer” (Rock Version)

“Tell Me You Love Me” (Rock Version)

“Neon Lights” ft. The Maine (Rock Version)

“Skyscraper” (Rock Version)

“La La Land” ft. Nita Strauss (Rock Version)

“Give Your Heart A Break” ft. Bert McCracken (Rock Version)

“Don’t Forget” (Rock Version)