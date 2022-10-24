Dermot Kennedy Announces ‘Sonder’ Tour Of North America

Dermot Kennedy - Photo; Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Dermot Kennedy has announced his upcoming ‘Sonder Tour’ – a North American run taking place in spring 2023. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-date tour run will kick off in Vancouver making stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City and additional stops in Dallas, Nashville, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Boston before wrapping up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in mid-June.

Tickets for the ‘Sonder’ Tour of 2023 go on sale to the general public Friday, October 28 at 10am local time via Ticketmaster. The tour comes in celebration of the acclaimed artist’s new album, Sonder, to be released November 4 on Island Records/Interscope.

“Sonder”, which means “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own,” resonated deeply with Dermot and is an exciting new musical chapter for him.

Highlights from the album include the beautiful piano ballad “Innocence and Sadness” recorded fully live in one take, the infectious “Kiss Me,” the lead single “Something to Someone” which has topped over 20 million streams, and “Dreamer,” which he recently performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The 2023 ‘Sonder’ Tour will bring some of Kennedy’s first live performances of songs from the new album to North American fans for the first time.

Pre-order Sonder.

Dermot Kennedy’s ‘Sonder’ tour of North America includes the following dates:

Sat, May 06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue, May 09 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Wed, May 10 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

Fri, May 12 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Mon, May 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wed, May 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Fri, May 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sat, May 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue, May 23 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Wed, May 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Fri, May 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sat, May 27 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

Tue, May 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Wed, May 31 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Fri, Jun 02 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sat, Jun 03 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue, Jun 06 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed, Jun 07 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Fri, Jun 09 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sat, Jun 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sun, Jun 11 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Tue, Jun 13 – Washington DC – The Anthem

Wed, Jun 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri, Jun 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon, Jun 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Tue, Jun 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion