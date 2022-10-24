Dermot Kennedy Announces ‘Sonder’ Tour Of North America
The 28-date run kicks off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on May 6, 2023.
Dermot Kennedy has announced his upcoming ‘Sonder Tour’ – a North American run taking place in spring 2023. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-date tour run will kick off in Vancouver making stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City and additional stops in Dallas, Nashville, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Boston before wrapping up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in mid-June.
Tickets for the ‘Sonder’ Tour of 2023 go on sale to the general public Friday, October 28 at 10am local time via Ticketmaster. The tour comes in celebration of the acclaimed artist’s new album, Sonder, to be released November 4 on Island Records/Interscope.
“Sonder”, which means “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own,” resonated deeply with Dermot and is an exciting new musical chapter for him.
Highlights from the album include the beautiful piano ballad “Innocence and Sadness” recorded fully live in one take, the infectious “Kiss Me,” the lead single “Something to Someone” which has topped over 20 million streams, and “Dreamer,” which he recently performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The 2023 ‘Sonder’ Tour will bring some of Kennedy’s first live performances of songs from the new album to North American fans for the first time.
Dermot Kennedy’s ‘Sonder’ tour of North America includes the following dates:
Sat, May 06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue, May 09 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Wed, May 10 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
Fri, May 12 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Mon, May 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wed, May 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Fri, May 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Sat, May 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue, May 23 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Wed, May 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Fri, May 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Sat, May 27 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
Tue, May 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Wed, May 31 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Fri, Jun 02 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sat, Jun 03 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Tue, Jun 06 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Wed, Jun 07 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Fri, Jun 09 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Sat, Jun 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sun, Jun 11 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
Tue, Jun 13 – Washington DC – The Anthem
Wed, Jun 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri, Jun 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon, Jun 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Tue, Jun 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion