Dermot Kennedy Unveils Emotive New Single ‘Innocence And Sadness’

Dermot Kennedy – Photo: Lola & Pani (Courtesy of Satellite-414)

Dermot Kennedy has unveiled his emotive latest single, titled “Innocence And Sadness,” which will feature on his upcoming album Sonder.

The track takes the form of a piano ballad, with the Irish singer-songwriter singing, “Never felt alone ’til the late night/Never knew she was my home ’til the tears dried/Working on the karma but it takes time/Innocence and sadness was a fine line.”

“‘Innocence and Sadness’ is finally yours,” Kennedy told fans on social media earlier today (October 7). “I wrote this song on the piano in my parents’ house. And I recorded the album version live in one take sitting at a piano in New York on the very last day of making the album. So what you’ll hear on the album is just a live performance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dermot Kennedy - Innocence and Sadness (Live From Mission Sound Studios, Brooklyn)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Innocence And Sadness” follows the star’s previous single, “Kiss Me,” which arrived last month (September 2). That track was co-written by Kennedy, Bastille’s Dan Smith, KOZ, and Steve Mac.

Both songs will appear on Sonder, which is due for release on November 4 via Island Records. The title refers to “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own,” a term that resonated deeply with the acclaimed artist, who has won praise from the likes of Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Shawn Mendes in his journey so far.

Kennedy recently wrapped up his latest touring stint with an appearance at Ohana Festival in Dana Point, CA. During the run, he performed at Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas, as well as at shows in London, Belfast, Manchester, and more. In early September, he stepped up to headline Ireland’s Electric Picnic Festival, topping the bill at the 2022 event alongside Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys.

As well as performing in traditional venues on the tour, the star held “Sonder Street Sessions” in the cities he was playing in, busking to raise money for local and national charities at each stop.

Pre-order Sonder.