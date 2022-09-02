Dermot Kennedy Weathers A Romantic Storm In ‘Kiss Me’ Video

Dermot Kennedy – Photo: Shervin Lainez (Courtesy of Satellite 414)

Dermot Kennedy has released his new single “Kiss Me” and shared the accompanying video, which finds him and a partner weathering a romantic storm.

The new track, which will feature on the Irish singer-songwriter’s forthcoming new album Sonder, was co-written by Kennedy, Bastille’s Dan Smith, KOZ, and Steve Mac.

“So kiss me the way that you would/If we die tonight,” Kennedy sings in the rousing chorus. “Hold me the way that you would/For the final time/Whatever may come, somewhere deep inside/There’s always this version of you and I.”

The video follows the star on a road trip through a barren landscape, with him and a partner sitting in the back of a truck. As they drive down the road, trials come their way, but they cling to each other tighter each time to help each other through.

Dermot Kennedy - Kiss Me (Official Music Video)

“The message behind both the video and song of ‘Kiss Me’ is that love is worth it,” Kennedy explained in a press release. “Even when things are falling apart and life feels short, and there’s chaos all around us, there’s still always something to hold on to.”

“Kiss Me” arrives hours before Kennedy steps up to headline Ireland’s Electric Picnic festival tonight (September 2), alongside Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys. The musician is also continuing his “Sonder Street Sessions” busking gigs across the world, which will see him raise money for local and national charities at each stop. Cities visited thus far include Mexico City, Toronto, Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia.

Sonder, Kennedy’s second album, will be released on November 4 via Island Records. The title refers to “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own,” a term that resonated deeply with the acclaimed artist, who has won praise from the likes of Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Shawn Mendes in his journey so far.

