Dermot Kennedy Announces ‘The Sonder Street Sessions’ Busking Tour

Dermot Kennedy – Photo: Liz Brown (Courtesy of Satellite 414)

Dermot Kennedy has announced “The Sonder Street Sessions” busking tour, which will take place across the rest of the summer and fall.

The Irish singer-songwriter will raise money for national and local charities at the events, which will take place in the cities he’s due to play more traditional gigs in over the coming months. Locations will be announced on the day of each performance through the musician’s social platforms.

Three “Sonder Street Sessions” have already taken place so far this year. In July, Kennedy kicked off the series, busking in Mexico City to raise money for the Shawn Mendes Foundation. Earlier this month, he took to the streets in aid of The Unison Fund, which provides counseling and emergency relief services to the music community, and last week (August 12), thousands of fans turned up to the impromptu event in Chicago to help fundraise for The People’s Music School – the largest completely free music school serving children in the Chicago metropolitan area.

The series takes Kennedy back to where he got his start – busking on the streets in unexpected places – while paying his success forward. The events also aim to explore the true meaning of the word “sonder” – which is “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.”

The word also forms the title of the star’s hotly-anticipated second album. Sonder will be released on November 4 via Island Records/Interscope Records and follows the million-selling debut record, Without Fear.

Kennedy has previewed the new album with the singles “Something To Someone,” “Better Days,” and, most recently, “Dreamer.” “I promise that there’ll still be days the sun doesn’t rise / I promise that I’ll make you laugh whenever you cry,” he sings on the latter. “I honestly just wanna be the one on your mind / Yeah, isn’t that worth something?”

Pre-order Sonder. View Dermot Kennedy’s tour itinerary below.

Aug 18 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

Sep 2 – Co. Laois, IE – Electric Picnic

Sep 16 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre Berkeley

Sep 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival

Sep 25 – Liverpool, UK

Sep 26 – Glasgow, UK

Sep 28 – Manchester, UK

Sep 29 – Belfast, UK

Sep 30 – London, UK

Oct 2 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival