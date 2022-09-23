Shawn Mendes To Release Original Song For ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’ Movie

Shawn Mendes – Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Shawn Mendes has announced that he will release an original song for the soundtrack of the movie Lyle, Lyle Crocodile next week.

The Canadian pop sensation appears in the upcoming film, which is set to be released on October 7, providing the voice for the character Lyle. The likes of Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Brett Gelman will also star in the movie.

While sharing the tracklist for the soundtrack on Instagram, Mendes announced that one of its tracks would arrive next Friday (September 30), a week before the full album. He described “Heartbeat,” the track in question, as “an original song I wrote in the movie.”

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE - Official Trailer (HD)

Mendes is also credited as a performer on a further seven songs on the OST, with him teaming up with Bardem on “Take A Look At Us Now” and a reprise of that track, and with Wu on “Rip Up The Recipe.” Elsewhere, the soundtrack features appearances from Stevie Wonder on “Sir Duke” and Elton John on “Crocodile Rock,” while some of the original songs on the record were penned by the songwriting team behind The Greatest Showman.

According to an official synopsis, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile is based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber and brings the story to life through live-action/CGI musical comedy. “When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends,” it reads.

“All of that changes when he discovers Lyle – a singing crocodile (Shawn Mendes) who loves baths, caviar, and great music – living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primm’s must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.”

Earlier this month (September 15), Mendes launched the “Wonder of Music” program in his hometown of Toronto, with funding from the Shawn Mendes Foundation. The program, to which a $1 million commitment was made, will provide music therapy and education at the Hospital for Sick Children, known throughout the city as SickKids.

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile OST tracklist:

Shawn Mendes – “Top Of The World”

Pete Rodriguez – “I Like It Like That”

Javier Bardem & Shawn Mendes – “Take A Look At Us Now”

Shawn Mendes – “Heartbeat”

Claire Rosinkranz – “Bye Bye Bye”

Stevie Wonder – “Sir Duke”

Shawn Mendes & Constance Wu – “Rip Up The Recipe”

Anthony Ramos – “We Made It”

The Gap Band – “Steppin’ Out”

Javier Bardem & Shawn Mendes – “Take A Look At Us Now (Reprise)”

Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd St. Rhythm Band – “Express Yourself”

Shawn Mendes – “Take A Look At Us Now (Lyle Reprise)”

Shawn Mendes – “Carried Away”

Shawn Mendes – “Take A Look At Us Now (Finale)”

Elton John – “Crocodile Rock”