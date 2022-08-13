Destroy Lonely Returns With New Project, ‘No Stylist’

Destroy Lonely - Photo: James Pereira (Courtesy of Opium)

Rising Atlanta rapper Destroy Lonely has released NO STYLIST, an intoxicating new mixtape laced with colorful melodies, unpredictable flows, and endless braggadocio.

The project arrives alongside a moody video for “NOSTYLIST,” an electric cut from Lonely’s debut for Playboi Carti’s Opium imprint.

Destroy Lonely - NOSTYLIST (Official Video)

For “NOSTYLIST,” Destroy Lonely pairs audacity with implicit menace for bars that manage to be as confident as they are dismissive. “I don’t know that boy, and I can’t tell you how he end up missing,” he raps over polychromatic keys.

In the accompanying visual, Lonely raps along in striking, low-key lighting as he prepares himself to hang with some friends. Imbued with charisma, the track and video render opulence with striking cool–an appropriate match for a master curator. Destroy Lonely threads the rest of the project with similar panache.

On “JETLGGD,” Lonely coasts over surreal sonar bleeps for an exhibition in high-rolling, which includes international flings, smoke, drink, and all the other accouterments of a blossoming star. Meanwhile, for “TURNINUP,” he seamlessly oscillates between playful flirtation and threats toward his enemies. Fusing his not-so-humblebrags with labyrinthine flows and inventive rhymes, Lonely showcases both musical spontaneity and technical proficiency.

For Lonely, music is a preferred mode of communication. “I feel like when I’m talking to people in conversation, they won’t completely understand me,” the 21-year-old says. “When I make music, I’m able to say exactly what I want to say.” These days, Lonely’s been letting his music speak a lot, and people are lining up to listen. In addition to the release of his first project via Opium, Lonely also is on a North American “The X-Man” tour with fellow Opium signee, Ken Carson. Additionally, fresh off his performance at Rolling Loud Miami, he will also be performing at Rolling Loud Toronto.

Since he began rapping seriously four years ago, Lonely has built a growing legion of fans with his elastic vocals and knack for infectious songwriting. After his 2019 single “Bane” went viral, he consummated his rise by signing with Playboi Carti’s Opium in 2021. While he’s dropped multiple projects, NO STYLIST feels like his true arrival, and it looks like he’ll be staying for a while.

