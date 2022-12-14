Deutsche Grammophon Announces The Launch Of STAGE+

Lang Lang - Photo: Kevin Winter/WireImage

The world’s oldest record label, Deutsche Grammophon, has announced the launch of STAGE+, a ground-breaking classical music subscription service, offering livestreams, a huge video archive, and new audio releases–all on one platform.

STAGE+ has been designed to place audiences at the heart of what happens on stage. Subscribers will be brought closer than ever before to Universal Music Group’s roster of world-class artists and beyond, via a wide range of content–including exclusive live premieres; long-form concert and opera programs; music videos; documentaries and behind-the-scenes interviews; new audio releases, as well as albums from the legendary Deutsche Grammophon and Decca catalogues. This rich array of content will all be made available in the highest possible quality, including Hi-Res and Dolby Atmos.

Deutsche Grammophon Unlocks a New Musical World with the Launch of STAGE+

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Thanks to partnerships with leading international opera companies, orchestras, concert halls and festivals, STAGE+ will be showcasing the best new performances every week. Bayreuth will be one of the festivals initially featured, with the most comprehensive selection of performances from several decades, ranging from the very latest (2022) Ring cycle to the legendary “Centenary Ring.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The first premiere stream on the platform finds Víkingur Ólafsson performing music from his latest album, From Afar, in full from Harpa, Iceland, and further content in the first few weeks includes Bach’s Christmas Oratorio performed at St Martin-in-the-Fields in London, Max Richter’s Voices from Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie on Human Rights Day and a Mahler cycle from Vienna’s Musikverein.

More livestreamed events and cycles will be announced in due course. The curated live and video-on-demand streams will also include Deutsche Grammophon’s pioneering Yellow Lounge classical club nights across the globe, a Rising Stars series and performances at World Heritage Sites such as the Forbidden City, Sistine Chapel, or the neolithic settlement of Carnac in France.

STAGE+ represents a step change in the audio-visual presentation of classical music online. “We are about to enter an exciting new era for streamed classical performances,” says Deutsche Grammophon’s Vice President of Consumer Business, Robert Zimmermann. “STAGE+ will explore the limitless creative and curatorial possibilities that digital technologies have to offer to bring the creative work of DG’s artists – and beyond – closer to their audience.”

Visit STAGE+’s official website for more information.