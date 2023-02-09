DJ Khaled Announces Exclusive Partnership With Def Jam

DJ Khaled - Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

At a press conference in his hometown of Miami, Grammy-winning, global megastar DJ Khaled announced an exclusive partnership with Def Jam Recordings for his We The Best label venture, as well as his future releases as a multi-platinum recording artist.

Khaled–who in his celebrated career as an artist, producer, DJ, and curator has amassed global sales of over 20 million singles and six million albums in addition to garnering four billion-plus streams–will also join the Universal Music Group in an executive role, serving as Global Creative Consultant to Def Jam and UMG’s family of artists worldwide.

This major announcement serves as a homecoming for DJ Khaled, who originally took on an executive A&R position at the label in 2008, developing hits for major stars like Rick Ross and others.

DJ Khaled states, “This new chapter marks a special time for me. The energy at this point in my career is at an all-time high and I’m grateful to Sir Lucian Grainge for allowing me to join his empire at this stage in my journey. Together, we will achieve even greater heights and take it to the next level. I feel blessed and so inspired with renewed energy. I’m excited to not only partner, but to come back home to Def Jam. Tunji Balogun is not only an extraordinary A&R, but a true music-man and visionary who continuously is responsible for introducing the world to some of its next greatest superstars.

“I’m excited to join my sister and visionary executive LaTrice Burnette once again, as we have had tremendous success on every single project we have collaborated on in the past. Def Jam is the culture and together we will make history yet once again.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG’s Chairman and CEO, said, “DJ Khaled is a great artist, hitmaker, mentor and cultural innovator. It gives me great pleasure to welcome him home to UMG where we look forward to working together to amplify his brilliant creative instincts and unique vision.”

