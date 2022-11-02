​​Ellie Goulding Shares Acoustic Cover Of Sting’s Classic ‘Fields Of Gold’

Ellie Goulding - Photo: Interscope Records

Fresh off her new album announcement, Ellie Goulding has released a new stripped-back, acoustic rendition of Sting’s 1993 classic “Fields Of Gold,” exclusively for Apple Music.

She initially performed the song for the late Queen of England in March of 2016 for the Commonwealth Day service.

Goulding has found solace through the melancholic strums of her acoustic guitar and the raw emotion in her voice. As she notes: “Fields of Gold is a song that is close to my heart – I’ve been lucky enough to cover a few greats over the years – this one not only holds memories of my childhood but also highlights in my career.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The new single arrives on the heels of Goulding’s upcoming album Higher Than Heaven, with a scheduled release date of February 3. The UK pop sensation has been working with some of the genre’s finest artists, from Jessie Shatkin and Andrew Wells, but most importantly, this latest single is a piece of music that she’s releasing for herself. Goulding has recently unveiled the second single from her upcoming album, “Let It Die,” where she dances in consolation for an ex-partner whom she neither has space in her heart for nor any tears left to cry.

Sting’s song “Fields of Gold” originally appeared on his 1993 album Ten Summoner’s Tales and was written at his lake house in the summer of 1992.

“The house is surrounded by barley fields, and that year a beautiful crop circle appeared one morning. Whoever or whatever accomplished this astounding overnight feat was quite evidently a mathematical genius, whereas some of the more shambolic examples I’ve seen are clearly the work of drunks after one too many ales in the local pub,” Sting recalled.

With this new beautiful cover and a string of impressive singles, Goulding is poised to embark on an exciting new album era.

“Fields of Gold” is available to stream now on Apple Music.