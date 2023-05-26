Eric Cantona Announces Intimate UK, Ireland Dates For October 2023

Eric Cantona - Photo: Jason Hindley

Eric Cantona announces intimate UK and European live dates for October 2023. Marking his live concert debut, the globally-famous former footballer, actor, director, producer and musician will play shows at Manchester’s Stoller Hall, London’s Bloomsbury Theatre and Dublin’s Liberty Hall. Titled simply ‘Cantona Sings Eric,’ the tour will see Cantona bring his great passion for music to life through expression and live performance, which fans will not want to miss.

Presales for the highly anticipated live shows will start next Wednesday, 31 May, at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week, with general on-sale following on Friday, 02 May, at 10am local time. For more information and ticket purchasing, please visit the official Live Nation Website.

The news comes after the announcement that Cantona is set to extend his artistic portfolio by releasing his first single via Decca Records. Written and composed by Eric himself, the single will be released on Friday, 02 June 2023. For more information, visit the official website.

Speaking upon the tour announcement, Eric Cantona said in a statement “Next year, I’ll be playing with a band, but for now, I’m starting with a modest piano to play alongside me in intimate venues. I’ll be starting in Manchester because it’s a city that has stayed with me so much for the football, of course, but also the general atmosphere.”

Though widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of his generation Cantona unexpectedly announced his retirement from football at the age of 30 in 1997. He pursued a career in cinema and had roles in the 1998 film Elizabeth, starring Cate Blanchett; the 2008 film French Film, and the 2009 film Looking for Eric. In 2010, he debuted as a stage actor in Face au Paradis, a play directed by his wife, Rachida Brakni.

Eric Cantona plays the following UK and Ireland tour dates in 2023:

Thursday, October 26: Manchester, U.K., Stoller Hall

Saturday, October 28: London, U.K., Bloomsbury Theatre

Tuesday, October 31: Dublin, IE., Liberty Hall