ESPN Recruits Gryffin To Soundtrack Miami F1 Festivities

ESPN is turning up the music in Miami for the first Formula 1 (F1) Grand Prix race in the United States this year with new live music performances, curated playlists, and more. Kicking off the activations for the F1 Miami Grand Prix, ESPN is launching new F1 creative in collaboration with Gryffin.

The spot features the artist’s unreleased single “Oceans” featuring vocalist Kid Joi, and will run in promotions leading up to the race at Miami International Autodrome, a circuit built in the complex of Hard Rock Stadium.

The second annual Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix will air live on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 3:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 7.

F1 on ESPN: Miami Grand Prix 2023

On Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. ET, Gryffin will perform “Oceans” in front of an expected 20,000-plus fans during an exclusive early-access set in Miami’s Wynwood district at the Wynwood Marketplace. The song will be performed for the first time following its May 3 release.

The set will be available live on ESPN and Gryffin’s YouTube channels so those who cannot attend can still soak in the music. To commemorate the moment, fans will have the opportunity to receive F1 Rockstars of Racing t-shirts on-site.

New creative and Gryffin’s performance are only some of what the company has in store for F1 fans. Those who want to be in tune with their favorite driver’s music can do that with an ESPN curated “Rockstars of Racing” playlist on Spotify available Wednesday, May 3. The Spotify playlist will feature suggested songs from a number of different drivers.

Inside the Paddock at Hard Rock Stadium, ESPN will feature a Rockstars of Racing Lounge. In the lounge, Gryffin and select drivers will be creating music together live for fans. Fans will also have the opportunity to engage with an interactive ESPN F1 playlist to see if they can match the song with the driver who chose it.

Visit ESPN’s F1 page for more information.