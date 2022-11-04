Gryffin Releases New Album ‘Alive,’ Readies Sold Out Show And Twitch Stream

Gryffin - Photo: Josh Brasted/WireImage

Gryffin has released his anticipated sophomore album, Alive, via Darkroom/Interscope Records. The dynamic, hook-filled LP is packed with collaborations with superstars including Kygo, Tinashe, MØ, and OneRepublic.

The album kicks off with the Calle Lehmann-assisted title track, a pop-tinged house record destined for dance floors the globe. Other highlights include the Tinashe-assisted “Scandalous” and “Forever,” featuring Elley Duhé. With more new songs featuring guest spots from salem ilese on “Glitch In The Simulation” and Matt Maeson on “Lose Your Love,” Gryffin has treats in store for diehards and new fans alike.

Gryffin & Matt Maeson - Lose Your Love (Official Visualizer)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Other singles include “Colors,” which features Australian-producer Blanke, and vocals from from Dutch-born, UK-based artist Eyelar. The visceral track begins with gentle synths before momentum gives way to a swelling chorus. Eyelar celebrates the simple things, reminiscing about cruising down the highway at night or sunsets and summer rain. She then describes the love bursting from within her. “You make me see who I am,” she serenely belts on the chorus. “When I discover your colors.” Ultimately, Eyelar says the song is “about unity, acceptance, and love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“When Eyelar first sent me ‘Colors,’ I immediately fell in love,” Gryffin says, “however, it took several iterations over the course of a year and the assistance of good friend Blanke to perfect. “This song represents so much of what my music is about, and I hope everyone feels the emotions and power of this record,” he says.

With Alive, he has further progressed his enticing style of club music, composing elaborate arrangements that are sturdy, urgent, and endlessly enjoyable.

With over 60,000 tickets already sold on his U.S. tour, Gryffin celebrates today’s release with another sold-out show at L.A.’s State Historic Park. For those not able to make the show, Universal Music Group’s official Twitch channel 3point5 will be livestreaming the event in full. The stream will begin at 9PM.

The producer also recently performed a sold-out show at Denver’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre, as well as the iconic Brooklyn Mirage. Coming up, he’ll finish out this run of dates with stops in Dallas, Texas and Washington, D.C.

Visit 3point5’s Twitch for more information on tonight’s livestream.