Gryffin And Blanke Recruit Eyelar For New Single ‘Colors’

Multi-Platinum producer Gryffin celebrates love on new single “Colors” via Darkroom. A collaboration with Australian artist-producer Blanke, “Colors” finds Gryffin’s ethereal production taken to new heights by soaring vocals from Dutch-born, UK-based artist Eyelar.

The visceral track begins with gentle synths before momentum gives way to a swelling chorus. Eyelar celebrates the simple things, reminiscing about cruising down the highway at night or sunsets and summer rain. She then describes the love bursting from within her. “You make me see who I am,” she serenely belts on the chorus. “When I discover your colors.” Ultimately, Eyelar says the song is “about unity, acceptance, and love.”

Gryffin & Blanke - Colors (with Eyelar) [Official Lyric Video]

“When Eyelar first sent me ‘Colors,’ I immediately fell in love,” Gryffin says, “however, it took several iterations over the course of a year and the assistance of good friend Blanke to perfect. “This song represents so much of what my music is about, and I hope everyone feels the emotions and power of this record,” he says.

“Colors” is the latest stellar track that Gryffin has shared this blockbuster summer. The acclaimed artist dropped the dancefloor-ready “Caught Up” featuring Olivia O’Brien at the top of the year and the aspirational “Alive” featuring Calle Lehmann in May. He followed that with the daring, moody, MØ-assisted “Reckless” last month. Additionally, Gryffin continues to own the stage at his long-standing residency at Las Vegas hotspots The Wynn’s Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub.

All of it is leading up to his sophomore album, Alive, which will be supported by his most ambitious tour yet beginning August 19—including his biggest-ever headlining set at Los Angeles Historic Park on November 4.

Buy or stream “Colors.”

Gryffin Tour Dates:

Aug. 18: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

Aug. 19: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

Sept. 23: Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 21: Denver @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Nov. 4: Los Angeles @ LA State Historic Park

Nov. 11: Austin @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Nov. 18: Dallas @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

Dec. 9: Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem