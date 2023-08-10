EST Gee Recruits Yo Gotti For ‘A Moment With Gotti’

EST Gee - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Louisville superstar EST Gee has teamed up with Yo Gotti on relentless new single “A Moment With Gotti.” The track is from Gee’s forthcoming album El Toro 2, which he teased on his social channels earlier this week.

A continuation of Gee’s 2019 debut mixtape, El Toro, the forthcoming El Toro 2 pays homage to the Louisville native’s early career while simultaneously showcasing his exponential growth over the past four years.

EST Gee, Yo Gotti - A MOMENT WITH GOTTI (Official Music Video)

“A Moment With Gotti” comes in the wake of MAD, the mixtape that bolstered Gee’s reputation as one of rap’s most honest writers, and “Turn the Streets Up,” the agile single from earlier this summer that will also appear on El Toro 2.

Prior to MAD, Gee could be heard on Gangsta Art, a CMG compilation that features the label’s all-star roster; his joint album with 42 Dugg, Last Ones Left, which was met with critical acclaim and debuted at No.7 on the Billboard 200; and on his blockbuster debut album, last fall’s I Never Felt Nun, which was also hailed by critics, and reached No.8 on the same Billboard chart.

Gee’s string of successful releases dates back to 2021 with his acclaimed mixtape, Bigger Than Life Or Death which reached No.7 on the Billboard 200 chart, captured the No.1 spot on Apple’s All-Genre chart and elevated his career to the next level. In 2021 he also collaborated with Lil Baby, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and many more, received co-signs including from Jay-Z and Drake, performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with fellow Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, and garnered praise from Complex, who named him “One of the Best Rappers in Their 20’s”, The New York Times, who crowned BTLOD one of “Best Albums of 2021,” and topped Rolling Stone’s Breakthrough 25 Chart.

The Louisville native reached a new career milestone in October 2022, when he shined during his first-ever, nationally-televised performance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards alongside Jeezy.

Buy or stream “A Moment With Gotti.”