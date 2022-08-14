Etta Marcus Unleashes Her Inner Rage On Vengeful New Single ‘Crown’

Etta Marcus - Credit: Lillie Eiger (Courtesy of Polydor Records)

On her latest single, Etta Marcus is unleashing her inner rage. The 21-year-old singer and songwriter had made her Polydor Records debut with the Josh Scarbrow-produced record “Crown,” where she doesn’t hold back from her true feelings.

“He sold me out to his mother / But I don’t hate him now / I know you had his ear,” she croons with intensity. “We were two plus another / And three’s a f—--g crowd / I don’t want you here.”

“Crown” taps into a vengefulness in which Marcus vows to burn down the palace of the person who has tried to make her out to be the villain.

“Crown is enveloped in vengeance,” Marcus shared in a statement. “Everything about it is so insistent, overwhelmingly at times. The song gradually picks away at this corrupt and crowded relationship.”

She added: “To me it sounds very private, I’m expressing a huge amount of destruction and rage. Everyone deserves some rage sometimes.”

“Crown” follows the release of Marcus’s introspective EP View from the Bridge in January earlier this year. The project featured her first two singles “Salt Lake City” and “Hide & Seek,” but as she continues to build her artistry with Polydor Records, the singer is prepared to launch fully into her artistic vision.

“I don’t try to be different,” Marcus told the Indiependent earlier this year. “I think my voice and my songwriting are what should define me. I believe in going and writing what you want. It is important not to be trying to copy a particular voice or style. I also don’t want to be pigeon-holed.”

“Crown” shows a different side of the artist than the other five tracks she has previously released. As Marcus begins to map out the route of her career, she’s hitting the ground running by demonstrating the various elements of her mind as a songwriter and singer.

