Feist Discusses New Album ‘Multitudes’ In Apple Music 1 Interview

Feist - Photo; Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

This week, Feist joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss her new album Multitudes – her first album since 2017 – set for release on April 14 through Interscope.

During the interview, Feist tells Apple Music about creating during the pandemic, how songs evolve and age over time, new song “Hiding Out in the Open.” You can listen to it in full here, but if you scroll down you can check out some of Feist’s insights in advance.

Feist Tells Apple Music About Forthcoming New Album ‘Multitudes’…

ADVERTISEMENT

“I guess I feel like increasingly anything in life, it seems like there needs to be a balance of what’s happening for you on the inside, and how you’re folding it outwards,” she says. “Because all of this was written at a time when I would’ve imagined no one would potentially ever hear it, or how are we going to engage with each other in a natural way again? It’s sort of an ultimate ode to my own solitude and facing kind of fessing up and facing that interior mirror and through my daughter arrived and my father left. It was like this life crucible. I was writing for myself. In a way I was writing to just enjoy my own weights and balances of what I enjoy about the craft and why I have done it my whole life and just dedicating to my own vocabulary about it. It really felt like I was writing inward to myself.

Feist tells Apple Music About one of her three new singles “Hiding Out in the Open”…

“I think I was just in the reverb chamber of isolation like everybody else where we were confronted with ourselves on this whole other level and reports from friends, reports from family, it just felt like everyone was going through this similar thing. Yeah, I guess the world disappeared. There was this moment that stretched and became not a moment. It became like an epoch. It felt like it was never going to end. Somehow there was just this primary relationship that I had with writing songs that was sort of a respite from the feeling that I was never going to be able to engage in doing it with people. Look here we are talking at. There was a moment where it felt like this would never happen again.

Feist Tells Apple Music About The Evolution of Songs Over Time…

“I’d say that if when the container of the song is robust enough that it can survive reinterpretation or it can survive your life completely changing or new responsibilities on your shoulder and the song still somehow survives those changes because it’s maybe not so temporarily linked. It’s not the journal entry if you write the song or on Tuesday you said this and then I felt this, and then, but if you pull the camera back and do a wide angle take on a particular moment I felt like this record in particular, I was more interested in, the conditions were pretty specific, but they were kind of boring because as we all know, the conditions were just staying still.

“There was tons of tumult and movement on the inside, and so to try to just get little psychic of what that experience is, what’s going on the inside and then make it into something on the outside, then I think those are the kinds of songs I hope that will survive. But as we all know, any record you’ve made a year into touring it, there’s five songs that you just don’t play live anymore and you don’t even know why. It’s just like they didn’t make it.”

Pre-order Multitudes.