Friko Signs To ATO Records, Re-Releases ‘Crimson To Chrome’

Friko - Photo: Alexander Jibaja

Beloved Chicago-band Friko—made of Niko Kapetan (vocals/guitar) and Bailey Minzenberger (drummer)—are ATO Records’ newest signees.

Friko has become a permanent fixture on the Chicago music scene over the last several months. After selling out a hometown show at the Metro, the band played across North America and made their festival debut at Bonnaroo, bringing their dynamic live show to a national audience.

One of the highlights of their live performances is “Crimson To Chrome,” re-released on ATO and out now. “Crimson to Chrome” perfectly encapsulates how Friko’s music “toggle[s] between loud and quiet, thoughtful and self-deprecating, while never expressing anything less than the unbridled joy of noise” (Consequence).

The song reigned at No.1 on the Sirius XMU chart for three weeks, and garnered praise from the likes of Pitchfork, FLOOD, Brooklyn Vegan, and beyond. A new 7-inch vinyl release of “Crimson to Chrome,” limited to only 500 copies worldwide, is available now to pre-order via Bandcamp.

Friko is currently finishing their highly-anticipated debut album, which will be released in early 2024. “We are so excited to join ATO Records and work with a group of people as passionate about Friko as we are,” says the band. “We can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been working on.”

Friko self-released Whenever, Forever, their “lush romp of an EP” (Chicago Reader), in 2022. Throughout, Kapetan explores the possibility and risks of a life given over to music, interrogating what a life well-lived means to him. Added Consequence, “[Friko] are carrying on the great Chicago musical tradition of unpretentious fun.”

The duality rings out in the compositions, evoking rock and folk icons such as Leonard Cohen and Nick Drake. It’s immediately arresting, flickering between explosive rock, chamber pop, and serene sonics. Following their SXSW debut earlier this year, WBEZ proclaimed “Friko are blowing up.”

Buy or stream “Crimson to Chrome.”