The Gaslight Anthem Announce US Spring Headline Tour

The Gaslight Anthem - Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Gaslight Anthem is following last year’s acclaimed return to action with a spring headline tour, highlighted by the band’s first live shows in the Southern US since 2015. Dates begin May 1 at Houston, TX’s House of Blues and then continue through the month. Special guests include Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, February 15 at 10:00 am (local). Local/venue presales begin Thursday, February 16 at 10:00 am (local). All presales conclude Thursday, February 16 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, February 17 at 10:00 am (local). For full details and ticket information, please see the official website.

In addition, The Gaslight Anthem is set for a top-billed performance at Atlanta, GA’s Shaky Knees Music Festival, set for Saturday, May 6. Additional live dates will be announced soon.

The Gaslight Anthem made their long-awaited return to the road last year with their first world headline tour in four years. Hailed by Kerrang! as “an amazing, career-spanning 21-song setlist…(that) celebrated all eras of their music,” the tour lit up stages across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom before culminating in October with a sold-out home state finale at Holmdel, NJ’s PNC Bank Arts Center.

The Gaslight Anthem is: Brian Fallon (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Alex Rosamilia (lead guitar, backing vocals), Alex Levine (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Benny Horowitz (drums, percussion, backing vocals).

The Gaslight Anthem US Tour 2023:

MAY

1 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

2 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

3 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

6 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

7 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

10 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

16 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

17 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

19 – Atlantic City, NJ – Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

20 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Outer Harbor Site

21 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale

23 – Portland, ME – The State Theatre

25 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center

26 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

27 – LaFayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards.

