Apple Corps Shares Colorized Version Of 1967 ‘All You Need Is Love’ Performance For Global Beatles Day

Image: Courtesy of Apple

On June 25th, 1967, The Beatles performed the first international satellite television broadcast of their song “All You Need Is Love.” For years, fans have celebrated that date as Global Beatles Day. This year, Apple Corps Ltd has joined the festivities officially by sharing a colorized version of the 1967 “All You Need Is Love” performance for free on YouTube. This is the first time the iconic broadcast has been made available online.

“All You Need Is Love” was written by John Lennon specifically for the Our World broadcast—the first live multinational multi-satellite television production. The Beatles performed live from Abbey Road Studios, and were joined by a lineup of guests including Mick Jagger, Marianne Faithfull, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Keith Moon, and Graham Nash among others.

All You Need Is Love (Live from Abbey Road Studios, June 25th, 1967)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Global Beatles Day was started by lifelong fan Faith Cohen in 2009 to honor the anniversary of that broadcast. The celebration has grown organically year-by-year, spawning events like tribute concerts in Tokyo, Beatles-themed exhibitions in New York City, singalongs in Buenos Aires, and fan gatherings in Liverpool. 2026 marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd, the company founded by The Beatles to manage their creative and business ventures, has formally acknowledged Global Beatles Day.

Apple Corps CEO Tom Greene praised the fan-led initiative, writing: “More than ever, the message of The Beatles, and of ‘All You Need Is Love’ speaks to something vital for community, connection, and the power of bringing people together. That is what makes Global Beatles Day so special. It asks nothing more than for people, wherever they are, to stop, listen, and share a little joy.”

On June 25th, UMusic shops in New York, Camden, Madrid, and Tokyo will offer complimentary pins at all locations with free posters and postcards available at select stores. The New York store is additionally offering custom embroidery with any Beatles merchandise purchase.

Explore The Beatles’ rich musical history here.