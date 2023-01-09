Gracie Abrams Announces North American Headlining Tour

Gracie Abrams - Photo: Danielle Neu (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

Gracie Abrams has announced her upcoming North American headlining tour, which kicks off March 7 in Chicago at the House of Blues and wraps up on April 10 in San Francisco at The Fillmore. Tiny Habits will open on all dates.

Along with performing in 15 cities across the U.S., Abrams will join Taylor Swift on select dates for her blockbuster Eras Tour. Tickets for Abrams’s headlining tour are on sale Friday, January 13 at 10am local time.

This Friday (January 13) will also see the release of Abrams’s powerful new single “Where do we go now?” and its accompanying video. “Where do we go now?” will appear on Abrams’s highly anticipated debut album Good Riddance, due out February 24 via Interscope Records and available for pre-order on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where do we go now?” will be Abrams’s first new music since “Difficult,” an October release produced by and co-written with Aaron Dessner. A shining example of the poetic realism at the heart of her songwriting, “Difficult” earned immediate praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, who hailed the track as “a candid look at the uncertainty that comes with growing up” and noted that “putting those feelings of anxiety about the unknown so eloquently is a skill that most of her peers are still refining.”

Visit Gracie Abrams’ official website for more information.

Gracie Abrams Tour Dates:

March 7 Chicago, IL House of Blues

March 9 Toronto, ON History

March 10 Montreal, QC MTELUS

March 12 Boston, MA House of Blues – Boston

March 14 New York, NY Irving Plaza

March 15 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

March 17 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

March 18 Washington, DC Howard Theatre

March 20 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

March 21 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

March 22 Charlotte, NC The Underground

March 25 Austin, TX Emo’s Austin

March 26 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

March 29 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

April 5 Portland, OR McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

April 7 Seattle, WA The Showbox

April 8 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

April 10 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore