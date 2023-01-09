Gracie Abrams Announces North American Headlining Tour
Abrams will also join Taylor Swift for certain Eras dates.
Gracie Abrams has announced her upcoming North American headlining tour, which kicks off March 7 in Chicago at the House of Blues and wraps up on April 10 in San Francisco at The Fillmore. Tiny Habits will open on all dates.
Along with performing in 15 cities across the U.S., Abrams will join Taylor Swift on select dates for her blockbuster Eras Tour. Tickets for Abrams’s headlining tour are on sale Friday, January 13 at 10am local time.
This Friday (January 13) will also see the release of Abrams’s powerful new single “Where do we go now?” and its accompanying video. “Where do we go now?” will appear on Abrams’s highly anticipated debut album Good Riddance, due out February 24 via Interscope Records and available for pre-order on Friday.
“Where do we go now?” will be Abrams’s first new music since “Difficult,” an October release produced by and co-written with Aaron Dessner. A shining example of the poetic realism at the heart of her songwriting, “Difficult” earned immediate praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, who hailed the track as “a candid look at the uncertainty that comes with growing up” and noted that “putting those feelings of anxiety about the unknown so eloquently is a skill that most of her peers are still refining.”
Visit Gracie Abrams’ official website for more information.
Gracie Abrams Tour Dates:
March 7 Chicago, IL House of Blues
March 9 Toronto, ON History
March 10 Montreal, QC MTELUS
March 12 Boston, MA House of Blues – Boston
March 14 New York, NY Irving Plaza
March 15 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
March 17 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts
March 18 Washington, DC Howard Theatre
March 20 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
March 21 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
March 22 Charlotte, NC The Underground
March 25 Austin, TX Emo’s Austin
March 26 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
March 29 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
April 5 Portland, OR McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
April 7 Seattle, WA The Showbox
April 8 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre
April 10 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore