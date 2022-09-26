He Is Legend Announce New Album, ‘Endless Hallway’

He Is Legend - Photo courtesy of Spinefarm

North Carolina rockers He Is Legend – Schuylar Croom [vocals], Adam Tanbouz [lead guitar], Matty Williams [bass], and Jesse Shelley [drums] — have announced their seventh album Endless Hallway. It arrives on November 11 via Spinefarm.

With the album release right around the corner, the band also delivers the one-two punch of a double single with “The Prowler” and “Lifeless Lemonade.” Both emerge with fangs bared, sweat on the brow, and blood on the chin. You can check both tracks out below.

He Is Legend - LIFELESS LEMONADE (Official Visualiser)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“This album is a testament to our band’s endurance,” the band says. “It is easily our most aggressive album to date, born and bred from the odd shift in the world that affected everyone. We have always used our music as an outlet, and no better time than when the world felt so much like an Endless Hallway.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He Is Legend’s catalog spans I Am Hollywood, Suck Out the Poison, It Hates You, Heavy Fruit, and Few. However, it would be 2019’s White Bat that elevated them to another level altogether. Revolver highlighted it as “rollicking,” while Metal Injection awarded it a rating of “9/10” and christened them “legends, indeed.” Riff Magazine hailed them as “one of metal’s best-kept secrets,” and Heavy Blog Is Heavy applauded White Bat as “easily the band’s best album in a decade, but it even takes a run at being the strongest collection of their career.” Plus, it generated nearly 10 million-plus total streams.

THE PROWLER

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

For Endless Hallway, the band wrote in their rehearsal space in Wilmington, NC. They recorded drums outside of Knoxville before cutting guitars with Al Jacob at Warrior Sound in Chapel Hill, NC. Vocals would be a different story as Croom endured one of the most trying seasons of his life.

“We had to push the vocal recording, because my stomach was failing due to my diabetes,” he shares. “It was so bad I couldn’t perform. It took a while to get back to some semblance of normal. Eventually, I hopped in the car and drove 10 hours to Nashville to record at Mitch Marlow’s place. I’m a different person now. The universe throws those things at you to make you stronger. That’s personal growth.”

Pre-order Endless Hallway.

Endless Hallway includes the following tracks:

Endless Hallway track listing:

“THE PROWLER”

“LIFELESS LEMONADE”

“HONEY FROM THE HIVE”

“RETURN TO THE”

“CIRCUS CIRCUS”

“SEAMISTRESS”

“SOUR”

“ENDLESS HALLWAY”

“TIME’S FAKE”

“SINK HOLE”

“ANIMALS”

“LORD SLUG”