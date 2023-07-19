iAYZE (Jace!) Shares New EP ‘The Top Kid Show’

iAYZE (Jace!), ‘how we get to mars’ - Photo: YouTube/Simple Stupid Records

iAYZE (Jace!) continues his sonic exploration with the addictive and danceable EP The Top Kid Show. Multi-layered and dripping in nostalgia, the six-song set is a wholly original funk-inspired journey as demonstrated by the new single “how we get to mars,” which is accompanied by a suitably cosmic video. Check it out below.

This rising artist starts off strong with disco inspirations on the delirious “baby what it do,” followed by “honest”, which finds Jace! exploring an ethereal soundscape—complete with gritty bars and dizzying loops. The dance floor anthems continue with “just gon’ get let down,” a melancholy, synth-laden bumper. He then pushes the envelope even further on the wildly experimental “how we get to mars.”

Jace! - How We Get To Mars (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The EP comes in the wake of an exciting start to 2023 for Jace!, between spontaneously dropping 5 EP’s since March and releasing his debut album earlier in the year. Reverence, the inventive 2023 LP, showcases not only Jace!’s rapping and singing abilities, but his willingness to straddle different genres, finding connections between scenes and subcultures that are far more important than the superficial things that divide them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jace! also recently received a nod from Lil Uzi Vert in “x2” from The Pink Tape when he raps, “two different names like Jace!” Uzi furthered the co-sign by Facetiming Jace! during his “Pink Prom” release party following the song mention. As he continues to grow and experiment, Jace! appears poised to be one of the most daring and essential artists for the 2020s and beyond.

Jace! has flipped every conception of his style leading up to Reverence, his grittiest and most realized project yet. Jace! is impossible to pin down, someone who darts into the crevices of fringe trends and makes them popular with his own secret sauce. “I got a strong respect for the music,” he says. “It’s made for a lot of open ears.” Beyond the music, Jace! has been open about his struggles with anxiety and PTSD, as well as his turbulent history with drug use and street life in Texas in his early teens. Jace! leads with humility first.

Buy or stream The Top Kid Show.