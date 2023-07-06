Iayze (Jace!) Shares New Single ‘Have To Ask My Lawyer’

iAYZE (Jace!), ‘Have To Ask My Lawyer’ - Photo: Simple Stupid Records/Geffen Records

Rising Texas rapper iAYZE (Jace!) continues to break boundaries and prove his versatility with dynamic new single “Have To Ask My Lawyer.”

On the buoyant track, the Fort Worth native showcases his ability to ride a funk and disco wave that the radio sorely misses. Having already proven his ability to incorporate heavy beats, rock music, and contemporary rap into a style that is uniquely personal and emotionally intelligent, “Have To Ask My Lawyer” marks Jace!’s exploration into a new territory with this breezy and infectious record.

Jace! - Have To Ask My Lawyer (Official Music Video)

“Have To Ask My Lawyer” comes in the wake of an exciting start to 2023 for Jace!, between spontaneously dropping 5 EP’s since March and releasing his debut album earlier in the year. Reverence, the inventive 2023 LP, showcases not only Jace!’s rapping and singing abilities, but his willingness to straddle different genres, finding connections between scenes and subcultures that are far more important than the superficial things that divide them.

Jace! also recently received a nod from Lil Uzi Vert in “x2” from The Pink Tape when he raps, “two different names like Jace!” Uzi furthered the co-sign by Facetiming Jace! during his “Pink Prom” release party following the song mention. As he continues to grow and experiment, Jace! appears poised to be one of the most daring and essential artists for the 2020s and beyond.

Jace! has flipped every conception of his style leading up to Reverence, his grittiest and most realized project yet. Jace! is impossible to pin down, someone who darts into the crevices of fringe trends and makes them popular with his own secret sauce. “I got a strong respect for the music,” he says. “It’s made for a lot of open ears.” Beyond the music, Jace! has been open about his struggles with anxiety and PTSD, as well as his turbulent history with drug use and street life in Texas in his early teens. Jace! leads with humility first.

Buy or stream “I Have To Ask My Lawyer.”