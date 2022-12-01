Ice Spice Named ‘BET Amplified’ Artist For December 2022

Ice Spice - Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

BET closes out the year with Bronx rapper Ice Spice as its Amplified artist for December 2022. BET Amplified is BET Music’s stamp of approval on the next big thing in music.

Relatively new to the game, Ice Spice’s infectious singles, “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “Bikini Bottom” quickly propelled the Bronx-drill rapper to massive critical acclaim and viral success both on the charts and across various social media platforms.

“Bikini Bottom,” which was released in October, showcases the Bronx native’s playful yet hard-hitting side. Previewed earlier in that month, the song quickly drew attention with its whimsical RIOTUSA beat. Fans compared the melody to the soundtracks of Scooby Doo and SpongeBob SquarePants–whose undersea hometown gives the song its title–but with subsonic bass and rich 808s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ice Spice navigates the instrumental with her supernatural cool, dexterously delivering lyrics that her army of fans already know by heart: “How can I lose if I’m already chose?/ Like/ If she feelin’ hot then I make that b___h froze/ And I get a b___h tight every time that I post/ Damn.”

“Bikini Bottom” arrives with a new video that captures the excitement of Ice Spice’s rise, with the Fordham native pulling up to Times Square after hopping on a party bus with more than 20 girls.

“Bikini Bottom” follows in the footsteps of “Munch (Feelin U),” the runaway hit that helped turn Ice Spice into one of the hottest risers in hip-hop. Produced by her frequent collaborator RIOTUSA, the minimalist “Munch” and its signature opening line, “You thought I was feelin u?” took over the internet in a matter of weeks, generating 55 million global streams, 16 million+ YouTube views, and over 500k video creations on TikTok(where the hashtag #icespice has over 916 million views).

“Munch” earned critical praise from The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Spotify, The FADER, REVOLT, and many others. The song reached the Top 5 of Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 and the Top 40 of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The song is currently in the Urban Radio Top 20 and is approaching the Top 25 at Rhythmic. Just this week, Ice earned Hip-Hop Rookie Of The Month honors from Billboard.

Buy or stream “Bikini Bottom.”