Comedian And Writer Jaboukie Shares Debut Single And Video ‘BBC’

Multi-hyphenate jaboukie Young-White (stylized jaboukie) has released his debut single “BBC,” (for Bad B___h C_____e), today via Interscope Records. The raunchy track is accompanied by Young-White’s directorial debut.

“Bad b___h c_____e is a state of mind,” said jaboukie of the song, which he hopes will imbue listeners with the confidence and fun he felt creating it. “BBC was initially a demo recorded in my apartment in the summer of 2020,” he added. “I had a four on the floor kick then my brother, Javeigh, laid a filthy, thumping bassline. I wanted the lyrics to reflect that cheeky and sleazy energy. I want this song to be a song you can’t help but dance to.”

“BBC” features instrumental contributions from Javeigh Young-White, mixing by Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer Neal Pogue, studio engineering by Alex Poeppel of Kensaltown East, and mastering by Mike Bozzi at Bernie Grundman Mastering. “When the opportunity came to overdub my home recordings in a studio setting–to go from lo-fi to hi-fi–I was so excited,” said jaboukie. “I figured if I was gonna go for it, I might as well go big.”

“BBC” is a preview of jaboukie’s first official foray into music, with more to come as he flexes his creative range in an entirely new artistic medium.

Jaboukie Young-White is a writer and performer based in New York City. In 2020, he constructed a home studio with the help of books and YouTube tutorials where he wrote, produced, and recorded demos. Heavily influenced by his upbringing as the eldest son of working class Jamaican immigrants, his music weaves themes of Christian indoctrination, queer identity, and first-gen disillusionment with the same signature irreverence fans of his comedy and acting have come to know and love.

jaboukie is known for his work in A24’s C’mon C’mon, HBO’s Rap Sh!t, Pixar’s forthcoming Strange World (opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union), as well as an adaptation of Vanessa R. Panfil’s book The Gang’s All Queer: The Lives of Gay Gang Members that he will write and executive-produce in collaboration with HBO and Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media.

