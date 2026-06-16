Jacquees Teams With Juvenile On New Single ‘Lick Back’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Jacquees just gave the world another big reason to anticipate his upcoming album Mood 2. On new single “Lick Back,” the Cash Money R&B star teams up with one of the label’s legacy talents, Juvenile. Produced by Nash B, Hitmaka, D-Rok, and Dinuzzo, the track leans into the sound of New Orleans bounce, providing a high-energy environment for Jacquees’ gorgeously gliding vocals and a vintage rap verse from New Orleans native Juve the Great.

The “Lick Back” music video, directed by Jacquees on location in New Orleans, further amplifies the music’s invigorating vibe. Sonically and visually, it’s an ideal convergence of Atlanta and New Orleans, two of the most important cities in American music.

Jacquees - Lick Back ft. Juvenile (Official Music Video)

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Mood 2, the sequel to Jacquees’ 2016 mixtape Mood, is scheduled for release July 31 on Cash Money and available to pre-save now. In addition to “Lick Back,” the 22-song project also features the recent singles “Physical” featuring Tink, “Let You Go” featuring K Camp, and “He Kant.” It’s part of a prolific streak for Jacquees that also includes last year’s collaborative album with Dej Loaf, Friendzone 2, and 2024’s Baby Making. Inspired by his own new fatherhood, Baby Making had Jacquees pursuing a specific objective. “If you and your significant other are on that same wavelength and one of you needs to set the mood, the Georgia native has got you,” Hot New Hip Hop wrote of the release.

Last weekend, Jacquees gave a headlining performance at the five-year anniversary and pre-Juneteenth Los Angeles edition of Black On The Block at Los Angeles Center Studios. He has more shows on deck for this summer, including stops in Indianapolis June 26 at La Flaca at the Square, Aug. 24 in Norfolk at Waterside District, and Aug. 15 in Minneapolis at Armory. Tickets are available at JacqueesLive.com.

Listen to Jacquees’ Lick Back here.