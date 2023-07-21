Jay Rock Recruits Anderson .Paak And Latto For ‘Too Fast (Pull Over)’

Anderson .Paak, Jay Rock, and Latto - Photo: Courtesy of Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records

Jay Rock calls on Anderson .Paak and Latto for a new single “Too Fast (Pull Over).” The track is out now via Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records.

Unrelenting and instantly catchy, the track—produced by Mustard—is bursting with creativity and ambitious grandeur. That energy also comes through in the “Too Fast (Pull Over)” video, which perfectly captures the track’s go-for-broke approach.

“Send a stepper up the stairway to heaven, I’m a vet,” Rock spits over an infectious beat and alluring synths. “Put up a pole dancer in a Mercedes.” Latto then adds a female perspective to the conversation. “Sitting behind five-percent tint, might pull up to the party,” she spits. “Pay bad b___h rent.” .Paak then rounds out the song with a philosophical verse: “I just wanted something better, anything to fill my belly, now I got a seat at the table, ain’t s__t you can tell me.”

In the accompanying music video, Rock, Latto, and .Paak all converge on a pool party packed with beautiful women and good vibes. Rock arrives in a red Mercedes SUV equipped with a stripper pole at the rear where, of course, an expert is showcasing her moves. .Paak brings style for days, while Latto enjoys the show from her private cabana.

“Too Fast (Pull Over)” follows soon after “Eastside,” Rock’s first solo release in the half-decade span since Redemption, the 2018 album that confirmed his status as one of the sharpest observers and most uncompromising storytellers to emerge from California in his generation.

Songs from that album earned him three of his four Grammy nominations: Best Rap Song for both “Win” and his Kendrick Lamar, Future, and James Blake collaboration “King’s Dead,” which took home the trophy in the Best Rap Performance category and has garnered over 2.5 billion global streams and counting. “King’s Dead” was also featured on Black Panther: The Album, the widely acclaimed soundtrack to the 2018 box office hit Black Panther.

Buy or stream “Too Fast (Pull Over).”