Jessie Reyez Gears Up For Fall Tour

Jessie Reyez has announced The YESSIE Tour, a 29-date fall tour across North America produced by Live Nation. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, September 2 at 10am local time

The news arrives at an exciting time for Reyes fans. Earlier this month, the GRAMMY-nominated, 4x Juno-winning artist announced her sophomore album, YESSIE, will be arriving on September 16.

Jessie Reyez - MUTUAL FRIEND (Official Music Video)

In anticipation of her first release to come in the nearly two years since her critically heralded debut Before Love Came To Kill Us landed, Jessie announced the new album in a big way with the emblazoned break-up ballad, “Mutual Friend,” proving yet again she is an unstoppable force.

Reyez premiered the track live on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which re-airs on Tuesday, August 30, clad in a sheer & velvet catsuit, backed by a piano and 12 piece string section, giving an emotional and evocative performance.

On the record, Jessie clears the air to an ex-lover and releases any lingering emotion she carries while declaring her independence.

YESSIE picks up where her 2020 debut studio album left off–a highly anticipated release from a now unforgettable era. Her writing on the new album captures the human experience in a way that is at once unique and relatable. After releasing two critically acclaimed EPs, Kiddo and Being Human In Public, Jessie released Before Love Came To Kill Us in March of 2020. Against unenviable odds, the album charted Top five on Billboard’s R&B Album Chart, amassed over 1.2B global streams, and earned the title of Top Female Debut Album and Top R&B Album of 2020–cementing Reyez as a worldwide phenomenon. She made live appearances at 2021 Lollapalooza, 2022 Coachella, and opened on Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever World Tour.

Jessie Reyez has played sold out shows and festivals across the world, impressing all with her exceptional live show and The YESSIE Tour marks the beginning of an all new era.

Pre-order Yessie.