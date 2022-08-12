Jessie Reyez Severs Emotional Ties To A Past Relationship In ‘Mutual Friend’ Music Video

Jessie Reyez - Credit: Philip Harris (Courtesy of Biz 3)

Two and a half years ago, Jessie Reyez released her highly-anticipated debut studio album Before Love Came to Kill Us. Now, the R&B songstress is gearing up to return with its long-awaited follow up, Yessie, set for release on September 16 via Island Records. To properly commemorate the project’s announcement, and thus a new chapter of her career, the Canadian musician is leaving all of her emotional baggage behind on the newly released single “Mutual Friend.”

“If you died tomorrow, I don’t think I’d cry / I gave you one too many nights / Don’t care if it sound cold, it is what it is,” Reyez sings on the brutally honest track. Throughout “Mutual Friend,” the singer prioritizes her own well-being, resisting the trap of a former lover trying to win her back.

Jessie Reyez - MUTUAL FRIEND (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

The single arrives with a music video directed by Peter Huang with creative direction from Reyez. In the visual, she falls into an easy flowing dance routine, reflective of the lightness she’s felt since detaching herself from the weight of the past. She’s even surrounded by wilting flowers, representing the demise of the crumbling relationship.

“And nеver again will I let you turn me back into a mess / That girl’s been on a carton of milk,” Reyez sings, sealing the deal that the person her former love interest wants back doesn’t even exist anymore. “And guess what? Your karma’s that you love me still.”

“Mutual Friend” will appear on Yessie alongside the previously released single “Fraud,” which marked Reyez’s grand return as her first single in two years. The records go hand in hand as “Fraud” thematically follows the singer being constantly pulled back to someone who doesn’t love her in the same way that she loves them. Now, on “Mutual Friend,” she’s severed the ties.

Pre-save Yessie, out September 16.